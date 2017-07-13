App
Jul 13, 2017 02:46 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell NIIT Technologies, SREI Infrastructure; buy CG Power: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can sell NIIT Technologies and SREI Infrastructure Finance and can buy CG Power and Industrial Solutions.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "NIIT Technologies is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 580, target of Rs 550. SREI Infrastructure Finance is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 118, target of Rs 110. CG Power and Industrial Solutions is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 80, target of Rs 92. If you own Reliance Industries, it could go up even further and possibly Rs 1,600-1,650 is a nice target."

"One of the stocks that is just about breaking out is Capital First. That is coming out of a large correction, so that is something people should look at. Today non-banking finance companies (NBFC) are doing very well and whenever that happens, that is a market leading group that shows sentiment and shows that possibly the rally is genuine," he added.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

