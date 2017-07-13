Sell NIIT Technologies, SREI Infrastructure; buy CG Power: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "NIIT Technologies is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 580, target of Rs 550. SREI Infrastructure Finance is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 118, target of Rs 110. CG Power and Industrial Solutions is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 80, target of Rs 92. If you own Reliance Industries, it could go up even further and possibly Rs 1,600-1,650 is a nice target."

"One of the stocks that is just about breaking out is Capital First. That is coming out of a large correction, so that is something people should look at. Today non-banking finance companies (NBFC) are doing very well and whenever that happens, that is a market leading group that shows sentiment and shows that possibly the rally is genuine," he added.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd