Apr 21, 2017 03:09 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sell Lupin, BPCL; buy Reliance Industries: Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can sell Lupin and BPCL and buy Reliance Industries.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Lupin is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1425, target of Rs 1370 and BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 720, target of Rs 690."
"Reliance Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1390, target of Rs 1430," he added.Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com