Sell Lupin, BPCL; buy Reliance Industries: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can sell Lupin and BPCL and buy Reliance Industries.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Lupin is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1425, target of Rs 1370 and BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 720, target of Rs 690."

"Reliance Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1390, target of Rs 1430," he added.