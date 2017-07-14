App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jul 14, 2017 11:37 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Housing Development Finance Corporation; buy Can Fin Homes, Bharti Infratel: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests selling Housing Development Finance Corporation and advises buying Can Fin Homes and Bharti Infratel.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,650 and target of Rs 1,600. Can Fin Homes is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 3,200 and target of Rs 3,350."

"Bharti Infratel is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 410 and target of Rs 435," he said.

At 11:33 hrs Housing Development Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 1,644.90, down Rs 11.40, or 0.69 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,649.90 and an intraday low of Rs 1,638.00.

tags #Ashwani Gujral #ashwanigujral.com #Bharti Infratel #Can Fin Homes #Housing Development Finance Corporation

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.