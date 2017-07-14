Sell Housing Development Finance Corporation; buy Can Fin Homes, Bharti Infratel: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,650 and target of Rs 1,600. Can Fin Homes is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 3,200 and target of Rs 3,350."

"Bharti Infratel is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 410 and target of Rs 435," he said.

At 11:33 hrs Housing Development Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 1,644.90, down Rs 11.40, or 0.69 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,649.90 and an intraday low of Rs 1,638.00.