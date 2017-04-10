App
Apr 06, 2017 11:52 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Glenmark Pharma; buy BEML, Bharat Forge: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can sell Glenmark Pharma while buy BEML and Bharat Forge.

Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani
Technical Analyst | s2analytics.com

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have some stock ideas and the ideas come with the caveat that you may take them you may not take them. Glenmark Pharma is a short sell that is a part of the pharma group which is in a real trouble. Charts are suggesting that there is no recovery in the near term."

"BEML is very strong today", that is a buying opportunity and so is Bharat Forge another very strong stock which is bucking the trend. So, if you want to take the trade, go for the strong stocks to buy and for the weak stocks to sell and avoid the indices," he said.

