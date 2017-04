Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Securities told CNBC-TV18, "We have one sell call on Dish TV. Recently, this stock has seen the built up of short position. It fell down by around 7.50 percent last week with open interest addition on the short side. It has broken the immediate weekly support of Rs 104 and because of that selling pressure may continue towards Rs 94-93 levels."

"So, traders can sell on a small bounce back move with a stop loss of Rs 104 levels," he said.