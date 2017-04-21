App
Apr 21, 2017 02:55 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sell Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Bank of India: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends selling Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India and Bank of India.

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Bank of Baroda is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 179, target of Rs 168. State Bank of India (SBI) is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 290 and target of Rs 274. Bank of India (BOI) is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 154, target of Rs 142."

"Reliance Industries is a buy trade and the entire market is hoping that results will be something to cheer about. It is a fresh breakout today and basically you could have easily an 80-100 points type move in case the results are what the market is expecting," he said.

"Tech stocks are looking like they could have a bit of a pullback."

Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.

