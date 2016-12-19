See a 10-15% growth in next few quarters: Jayant Agros CFO

Jayant Agro, the company dealing in organic chemicals has been a big mover in 2016 with the stock moving up by more than 150 percent. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Vikram Udeshi, CFO of the company says that Jayant Agro may see a 10 to 15
Dec 19, 2016, 01.40 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

See a 10-15% growth in next few quarters: Jayant Agro's CFO

Jayant Agro, the company dealing in organic chemicals has been a big mover in 2016 with the stock moving up by more than 150 percent. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Vikram Udeshi, CFO of the company says that Jayant Agro may see a 10 to 15

See a 10-15% growth in next few quarters: Jayant Agros CFO

Jayant Agro, the company dealing in organic chemicals has been a big mover in 2016 with the stock moving up by more than 150 percent. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Vikram Udeshi, CFO of the company says that Jayant Agro may see a 10 to 15

Vikram Udeshi (more)

CFO, Jayant Agro Organics |

Jayant Agro , the company dealing in organic chemicals, has been a big mover in 2016 with the stock moving up by more than 150 percent. The company reported a 21 percent increase in total income at Rs 385.3 crore in this financial year as against Rs 318.5 crore in the last fiscal.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Vikram Udeshi, CFO of the company, says that Jayant Agro may see a 10 to 15 percent growth in the next few quarters and the growth will sustain next year.

He further said that higher crude prices will help company’s products.

Tags  Jayant Agro-Organics Vikram Udeshi crude prices growth

See a 10-15% growth in next few quarters: Jayant Agros CFO

