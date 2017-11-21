See recovery in earnings growth ahead; positive on telecom: Prashant Khemka

White Oak Capital Management is constructive on the Indian market, largely on the back of a possible earnings recovery.

“We are on the cusp of earnings acceleration. This time it could be real. This growth would reflect in the returns going forward,” Prashant Khemka, Founder, White Oak Cap Management told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Going forward, he expects 20 percent earnings growth.

On a sectoral basis, he is very positive on the telecom space. He highlighted that telecom had very high RoC 10 years ago but was unsustainable.