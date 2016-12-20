See no farm loan waiver as cash woes may be short-lived:Religare

The government is unlikely to go for a farm loan waiver this time around, says Parag Jariwala of Religare Capital markets. Earlier waivers had more to do with lack of funds due to crops getting impacted by drought. However, the current cash crunch from demonetisation might soon get resolved so there is not much case for a waiver, Jariwala notes.
Dec 20, 2016, 04.42 PM

Parag Jariwala

VP, Religare Capital Markets

Members of the Congress party had recently met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge considering a loan waiver. The government did provide some relief through extension of 60 days for availing of prompt repayment incentive of 3 percent to those farmers whose crop loan due dates fall between November 1 and December 31 of this year.

Jariwala also shared his view on Bharat Financial  stock, which is seeing the impact of Maharashtra government's plan to form a special investigation team (SIT) to inquire into the operations of microfinance companies in the state.

The setup of an SIT coupled with UP elections could weigh on the stock considering nearly 21 percent of its loan portfoilo is from these two states, he says. 

He says earlier growth estimates of 60-70 percent for the company has now come down significantly and with asset quality concerns adding to woes, the stock could see further downside. 

