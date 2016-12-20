Dec 20, 2016, 04.42 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
The government is unlikely to go for a farm loan waiver this time around, says Parag Jariwala of Religare Capital markets. Earlier waivers had more to do with lack of funds due to crops getting impacted by drought. However, the current cash crunch from demonetisation might soon get resolved so there is not much case for a waiver, Jariwala notes.
See no farm loan waiver as cash woes may be short-lived:Religare
Parag Jariwala (more)
VP, Religare Capital Markets |
