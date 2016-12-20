See no farm loan waiver as cash woes may be short-lived:Religare

By

The government is unlikely to go for a farm loan waiver this time around, says Parag Jariwala of Religare Capital markets. Earlier waivers had more to do with lack of funds due to crops getting impacted by drought. However, the current cash crunch from demonetisation might soon get resolved so there is not much case for a waiver, Jariwala notes.