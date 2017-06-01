See Nifty shed 6 points at opening: Maximus Securities

Maximus Securities’ Daily Report:

F&O Outlook:

Nifty PCR-OI has increased to 1.16 from 1.14. The rise in the ratio may be due to increase in PE of 9400 and decrease in CE of 9900. PE of 9500 and CE of 9700 are the highest number of contracts traded.

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 6 points at the opening bell.

