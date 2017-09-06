See Nifty shed 46 points at opening: Maximus Securities
Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 46 point at the opening bell, says Maximus Securities.
Maximus Securities’ Daily Report:F&O Outlook:
Nifty PCR-OI has increased to 1.12 from 1.04. The rise in the ratio may be due to increase in PE of 9900 and decrease in CE of 10000. PE of 9900 and CE of 10000 are the highest number of contracts traded.Opening for the Day:
