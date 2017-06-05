See Nifty open on positive note: Maximus Securities

Maximus Securities’ Daily Report:

Nifty PCR-OI has remained flat at 1.17 compared to last trading session. PE of 9700 and CE of 9600 are the highest number of contracts traded.

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 16.5 points at the opening bell.

