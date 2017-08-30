See Nifty open on positive note, gain 60 points: Maximus Securities
Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 60 points at the opening bell, says a report by Maximus Securities.
Maximus Securities’ Daily Report:F&O Outlook:
Nifty PCR-OI has decreased to 0.84 from 1.05. The fall in the ratio may be due to decrease in PE of 9900 and increase in CE of 9800. PE of 9800 and CE of 9900 are the highest number of contracts traded.Opening for the Day:
