See Nifty open on positive note by 30 points: Maximus Securities

Maximus Securities’ Daily Report:

F&O Outlook:

Nifty PCR-OI has decreased to 1.17 from 1.22. The fall in the ratio may be due to decrease in PE of 9500 and increase in CE of 9500. PE of 9400 and CE of 9500 are the highest number of contracts traded.

Opening for the Day:

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 30 points at the opening bell.

