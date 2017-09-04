See NIfty open on negative note: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

North Korea tension again, immediate support for Nifty at 9910

Indian Market Outlook:

Last week Indian benchmark Index Nifty zoomed 1.19 percent. The Index gave breakout of its 2-week high of 9947 and closed at 9974. Last week Bank Nifty zoomed 0.66 percent and closed at 24434. Unlike Nifty, the Index did not able to give breakout of its 2-week high of 24496.

Smallcap Index was up by 4.22 percent and the Index closed at 7833. The small cap Index has clearly given breakout of its 2-week high and is heading towards its all time high of 7894.

Nifty to open down up by 5 points at 10002 against Friday’s close of 10007 as per SGX Nifty.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.