App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 04, 2017 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

See NIfty open on negative note: Dynamic Levels

Nifty to open down up by 5 points at 10002 against Friday’s close of 10007 as per SGX Nifty, says Dynamic Levels.

See NIfty open on negative note: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

North Korea tension again, immediate support for Nifty at 9910

Indian Market Outlook:

Last week Indian benchmark Index Nifty zoomed 1.19 percent. The Index gave breakout of its 2-week high of 9947 and closed at 9974. Last week Bank Nifty zoomed 0.66 percent and closed at 24434. Unlike Nifty, the Index did not able to give breakout of its 2-week high of 24496.

Smallcap Index was up by 4.22 percent and the Index closed at 7833. The small cap Index has clearly given breakout of its 2-week high and is heading towards its all time high of 7894.

Nifty to open down up by 5 points at 10002 against Friday’s close of 10007 as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental #Dynamic Levels #Nifty

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.