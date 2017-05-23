See flat to positive opening led by strong global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Despite starting on an optimistic note, the Nifty faced difficulty in approaching the highest Call base and witnessed profit booking. After retracing almost 50 points from the high, the index ended only 10 points higher. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 6 points. India VIX fell 1 percent, ending at 11.2.

FIIs sold Rs 321 crore while DIIs bought Rs 1263 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 79 crore in index futures and Rs 192 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 152 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9300 strike with 65 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9500 strike with 66 lakh shares. The 9400 and 9500 Call strikes saw additions of 1.9 and 4.1 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9300 and 9200 Put strikes saw reductions of 1.1 and 1.4 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

The index continued to feel the heat above 22800 and again saw a round of profit booking above those levels. However, it has been holding firmly above the sizeable Put base of 22500. We feel the index is likely to find support. Once the rollover activity picks up, the index will move towards the highest Call base.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat to positive on the back of strong global cues. Sell Nifty in the range of 9480-9490 for targets of 9430-9410, stop loss: 9510.

Nifty Bank Future: The index continued to feel the heat above 22800 and again saw a round of profit booking above those levels. However, it has been holding firmly above the sizeable Put base of 22500. We feel the index is likely to find support. Once the rollover activity picks up, the index will move towards the highest Call base. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 22500-22550, targets: 22650-22750, stop loss: 22420.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.