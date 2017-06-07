See flat to positive opening led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Benchmark indices witnessed a round of long liquidation after hitting the highest Call base of 9700. Towards the end, they ended 38 points lower. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 29 point. India VIX rose 1.1 percent, ending at 11.1.

FIIs bought Rs 62 crore while DIIs sold Rs 360 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 199 crore in index futures and bought Rs 95 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 146 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9500 strike with 66 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9700 strike with 52 lakh shares. The 9800 and 9700 Call strikes saw additions of 1.7 and 5.6 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9400 and 9200 Put strikes saw reductions of 2.1 and 1.1 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

Some trigger in volatility can be seen ahead of the RBI policy, which is lined up towards the later part of the day. However, the overall set-up for the index remains positive. If any negative surprise does not come in the policy than the short-term support of 23000 is likely to remain intact.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat to positive on the back of mixed global cues. Sell Nifty in range of 9690-9700 for targets of 9640-9620, stop loss: 9720.

Nifty Bank Future: Some trigger in volatility can be seen ahead of the RBI policy, which is lined up towards the later part of the day. However, the overall set-up for the index remains positive. If any negative surprise does not come in the policy than the short-term support of 23000 is likely to remain intact. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 23250-23300, targets: 23400-23500, stop loss: 23190.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.