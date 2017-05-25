See flat to positive opening backed by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Geopolitical tensions continued to get escalated near the borders. Due to this, traders remained cautious. With selling seen above 9400, the index ended 26 points lower. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 4 points. India VIX fell 3.1 percent, ending at 11.8.

FIIs bought Rs 82 crore while DIIs bought Rs 197 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 231 crore in index futures and Rs 370 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 1287 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9300 strike with 49 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9500 strike with 67 lakh shares. The 9400 and 9600 Call strikes saw reductions of 2.3 and 12.2 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9300 and 9400 Put strikes saw reductions of 5.3 and 11.1 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

Despite a sharp sell-off, the index managed to end above sizeable Put base of 22500 with IVs further moving below 12 levels. FIIs have also turned positive in the cash segment. Looking at the options data and rollovers, we feel the expiry is likely to be above 22500.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat to positive on the back of mixed global cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 9345-9355 for targets of 9405-9425, stop loss: 9325.

Nifty Bank Future: Despite a sharp sell-off, the index managed to end above sizeable Put base of 22500 with IVs further moving below 12 levels. FIIs have also turned positive in the cash segment. Looking at the options data and rollovers, we feel the expiry is likely to be above 22500. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 22650-22700, targets: 22800-22900, stop loss: 22520.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.