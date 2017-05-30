See flat to negative opening on back of weak global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Post a flat start, the Nifty saw sharp swings on both sides with stock specific action. Towards the end, it ended 10 points higher. Nifty futures ended at a discount of 1 point. India VIX rose 8.5 percent, ending at 11.8.

FIIs sold Rs 710 crore while DIIs bought Rs 291 crore in the cash segment. FIIs bought Rs 1208 crore in index futures and Rs 1032 crore in index options. In stock futures, they sold Rs 299 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9400 strike with 48 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9700 strike with 39 lakh shares. The 9800 and 9700 Call strikes saw additions of 3.7 and 4.8 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9500 and 9600 Put strikes saw additions of 9.1 and 4.1 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

Long liquidation was seen in the index while selling was clearly visible from 23350. HDFC Bank tried to provide some cushion. However, on the back of selling in other banking stocks, the index ended negative. We feel the index is likely to test 23000 before giving a fresh up-move.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat to negative on the back of weak global cues. Sell Nifty in range of 9630-9640 for targets of 9580-9560, stop loss: 9660.

Nifty Bank Future: Long liquidation was seen in the index while selling was clearly visible from 23350. HDFC Bank tried to provide some cushion. However, on the back of selling in other banking stocks, the index ended negative. We feel the index is likely to test 23000 before giving a fresh up-move. Sell Nifty Bank in the range of 23300-23350, targets: 23200-23050, stop loss: 23440.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.