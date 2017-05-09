See flat opening led by mixed global cues: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Post a flat start, the Nifty saw decent buying, which led the index to regain 9350. However, towards the end, it ended only 30 points higher. Nifty futures ended at a premium of 30 points. India VIX fell 2.7 percent, ending at 11.7.

FIIs sold Rs 542 crore while DIIs bought Rs 663 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 238 crore in index futures and bought Rs 494 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 682 crore.

The highest Put base is at the 9300 strike with 53 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9400 strike with 58 lakh shares. The 9500 and 9400 Call strikes saw additions of 2.6 and 2.7 lakh shares, respectively, while the 9300 and 9400 Put strikes saw additions of 4.4 and 3.7 lakh shares, respectively.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank hit a new life-time high on the back of the strong price performance of PSU banks along with private sector leaders. Addition was seen in 23000 strike Call whereas writing continued in 22500 Put indicating major support. We feel the index is well placed to test 23000 on upsides on the back of continuous DII buying.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat on the back of mixed global cues. Sell Nifty in the range of 9360-9370 for targets of 9310-9290, stop loss: 9390.

Nifty Bank Future: The Nifty Bank hit a new life-time high on the back of the strong price performance of PSU banks along with private sector leaders. Addition was seen in 23000 strike Call whereas writing continued in 22500 Put indicating major support. We feel the index is well placed to test 23000 on upsides on the back of continuous DII buying. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 22600-22650, targets: 22750-22850, stop loss: 22500.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.