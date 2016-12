Pharmaceutical giant Glenmark today outlined the company's strategy for the next decade. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha said he expects EBITDA margins to touch 25 percent over the next 10 years.The company is aiming for at least one outlicensing deal in the next year and Saldanha feels the pharma giant will grow at a 15-20 percent CAGR over the next five years.Glenmark is focussing on fields like oncology, dermatology and respiratory. It expects the sales of Zetia in the US at around USD 200-250 million over the next six months.