See EBITDA margin ranging over 10%: ITD Cementation

Jan 04, 2017, 10.44 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, S Ramnath, CFO of ITD Cementation India said that the current order book stands at Rs 6,700-6,800 crore.
ITD has bagged maritime and metro projects, said Ramnath.
Speaking about EBITDA margin, he said it's ranging over 10 percent.
