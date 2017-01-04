See EBITDA margin ranging over 10%: ITD Cementation

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, S Ramnath, CFO of ITD Cementation India said that the current order book stands at Rs 6,700-6,800 crore.
Jan 04, 2017, 10.44 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

See EBITDA margin ranging over 10%: ITD Cementation

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, S Ramnath, CFO of ITD Cementation India said that the current order book stands at Rs 6,700-6,800 crore.

See EBITDA margin ranging over 10%: ITD Cementation

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, S Ramnath, CFO of ITD Cementation India said that the current order book stands at Rs 6,700-6,800 crore.

S Ramnath (more)

CFO, ITD Cementation |

The ITD Cementation India stock hit a fresh 52-week high in trade on Tuesday.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, S Ramnath, CFO of ITD Cementation India said that the current order book stands at Rs 6,700-6,800 crore. 

ITD has bagged maritime and metro projects, said Ramnath.

Speaking about EBITDA margin, he said it's ranging over 10 percent.

For entire interview, watch accompanying video.

Tags  ITD Cementation India S Ramnath maritime metro projects margin

See EBITDA margin ranging over 10%: ITD Cementation

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.