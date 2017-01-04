See EBITDA margin ranging over 10%: ITD Cementation

The ITD Cementation India stock hit a fresh 52-week high in trade on Tuesday.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, S Ramnath, CFO of ITD Cementation India said that the current order book stands at Rs 6,700-6,800 crore.

ITD has bagged maritime and metro projects, said Ramnath.

Speaking about EBITDA margin, he said it's ranging over 10 percent.

