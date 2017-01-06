Jan 06, 2017, 12.29 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
First time after ouster of Cyrus Mistry from Tata sons as chairman capital market regulator formally sought explanation from Tata companies. SEBI sought explanation from Tata Power, Tata Steel and Tata Global Beverages on the basis of internal audit committee report.
Sebi seeks explanation from 3 Tata Group companies
After Cyrus Mistry was abruptly ousted from Tata sons as Chairman, SEBI has, for hte first time, and formally, asked for a reply. The explanaiton has been sought on the basis of an internal audit committee report.
Earlier also the former chairman of Tata sons Cyrus Mistry and independent director Nusli Wadia also raised issues of corporate governance in Tata Group companies.
