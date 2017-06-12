SEBI plans to reduce IPO listing time to 4 days, trim size of share sale documents

Moneycontrol News

At its upcoming board meeting on June 21, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) plans to consider cutting the listing time for initial public offerings (IPOs) and allowing alternative investment funds to deal in commodity derivatives.

As per current norms, companies list their shares on the stock exchanges within six days from the date conclusion of the IPO, which means that investors' funds stay locked in for that duration. To bring down the duration, SEBI will consider cutting it to four days, sources told Livemint.

Back in 2015, SEBI had brought down the required time from 12 days to six for companies to get listed in the stock market post IPO .

In order to streamline the IPO process for retail investors, the regulatory body had also introduced the compulsory use of online payment system ASBA. The system blocks the IPO application fee in the investor’s account and debits it only after the allocation of stock to him.

In October last year, SEBI chairman UK Sinha told The Indian Express about initiating the work to reduce the listing time to four days to meet global standards.

SEBI also plans to cut down on the bulky nature of offer documents of IPOs. Offer documents are generally of 400-500 pages and makes it difficult for the investor to get key information. SEBI had earlier introduced the concept of an abridged 5-page prospectus for companies to detail key information to investors.