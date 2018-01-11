App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 10, 2018 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of R C Overseas

The SEBI had imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on R C Overseas in the matter of Sai Info through an order dated April 21, 2010.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday ordered the attachment of bank and demat accounts of R C Overseas to recover dues of over Rs 9.64 lakh.

The SEBI had imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on R C Overseas in the matter of Sai Info through an order dated April 21, 2010.

The total dues amount to Rs 9,64,726, including annual interest and other costs.

In an attachment notice, SEBI has directed the banks to attach all accounts including lockers held by R C Overseas.

Also the regulator has directed the depositories -- NSDL and CDSL -- to attach all demat accounts of the firm.

In a separate ruling, the regulator ordered the attachment of bank accounts of Rajendra Seclease to recover dues of over Rs 1.89 lakh.

SEBI has been given powers to attach properties and bank accounts, among other things, of entities which have failed to comply with the regulator's directions involving payment of penalties and other dues.

#Business #Companies #R C Overseas #Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

