App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 03, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI may open up commodities market to FIIs, mutual funds, PMS by March

The move may help companies with a global presence to hedge their positions.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun


Capital and commodities market regulator, SEBI is planning to open up the commodities market for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), fund houses and portfolio management services (PMS) by March, sources told Moneycontrol.


Recently, Securities and Exchange Board of India had approved the concept of a universal exchange, wherein a bourse can offer both equity and commodity trading under the same roof. This will be implemented from October this year.


The regulator is fast-tracking the process of allowing FPIs in the commodities market. However, it may allow only those FPIs which already have an exposure to Indian financial markets.


Moneycontrol had earlier reported that foreign investors will soon be allowed to trade in commodities market.


The move may help companies with a global presence to hedge their positions.


A source close to development told Moneycontrol: “Once universal exchange is implemented fully, we will talk to RBI about allowing corporates to hedge a small portion of their global commodity exposure in the domestic market”


Mutual fund houses are also expected be allowed to trade in commodities by March this year. Industry bodyAssociation of Mutual Fund in India (AMFI) has already submitted its recommendations to SEBI.


“SEBI is ready to allow mutual funds in the commodity market soon. AMFI needs clarity on the underlying product quality since warehouses are not purely regulated by SEBI. AMFI wants more products in the segment of non-agri and agri commodities,” the source said.


Currently, MFs are running gold exchange-traded funds, and they invest in commodity-related companies also.


“SEBI’s target to allow PMS in commodities market is March. PMS and Mutual Funds should be allowed to trade in physical commodities. Custodian will ensure one leg will come from derivatives,” said another source.

SEBI had issued consultation paper for allowing mutual fund and portfolio management services firms in commodity market in December last year. SEBI wants to deepen the commodities market in India by allowing a variety of investor categories to participate .

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #India #Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.