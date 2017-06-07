App
Jun 06, 2017 09:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI may give conditional approval to Vikram Limaye's appointment as NSE MD & CEO

Limaye’s contract with BCCI will end in August. Once the approval comes through, Limaye can request the Supreme Court to step down from the BCCI committee.

Tarun Sharma

Moneycontrol News

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may approve conditional appointment of Vikram Limaye as the NSE MD & CEO.

“We are considering Limaye’s conditional approval, which could take a week’s time,” a source privy to the developments told Moneycontrol.

“SEBI may give conditional approval to Limaye even as his contract with BCCI is still on,” the source said, adding that NSE was okay with a conditional approval subject to Limaye completing his commitment with BCCI.

The source said that NSE would start looking for another candidate if the approval does not come in "3-6 months."

Limaye’s contract with BCCI will end in August. Once the approval comes through, Limaye can request the Supreme Court to step down from the BCCI committee.

Limaye's appointment had been long pending and SEBI has expressed concerns over his role as part of the Supreme Court-appointed committee to look at the cleanup of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The market regulator is concerned that Limaye may not be able to efficiently discharge duties as the chief of NSE and has sought clarifications over his role. The Supreme Court had appointed Limaye on the four-member BCCI panel on January 30.

The NSE board has assured SEBI that Limaye's commitment to BCCI is only for short term. However, if he is still part of the committee beyond July NSE board will approach the Supreme Court to release Limaye of his responsibility as part of the BCCI panel.

SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi had last month told reporters that the regulator would soon take a decision on Limaye’s nomination. “We had sought some additional information from NSE on his candidature. These were on three to four aspects. The exchange has replied to us a couple of days back and we would be able to take a call on it soon,” Tyagi had said.

If appointed, Limaye will succeed Chitra Ramkrishna who quit NSE citing personal reasons on December 2.

