SEBI likely to review annual reports of cos for financial health, debt & other lapses

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is in the process of preparing a system which will look into the annual reports of listed companies and will specifically observe the companies' financial health, debt levels, investor complaints, disclosure lapses and governance shortfalls, sources told Mint.

This is the first time SEBI is considering to get involved actively with companies. According to their sources, this was proposed because many annual reports have details which the company is not willing to disclose. The details which generally come under the disclosure lapses category — related-party transactions, higher liabilities or debt — tend to be hidden.

The idea came about after the governance supposedly lapsed at some Nifty 50 companies. Increasing complaints of misappropriation of funds have also been a concern, which led to increased scrutiny of suspected shell companies.

Sources supported this measure as according to them the review will help in ensuring "corrective actions such as insisting on more disclosures; audit committee reviews being initiated before the situation ends up causing loss to investors".

Till date, the board of directors initiates the first check on companies. This is then followed by the exchanges on which they are traded.

SEBI steps in when the surveillance department comes across price discrepancies and/or if it receives complaints against companies from investors or other regulators.

Every year, SEBI's surveillance system generally generates over 30,000 alerts. Less than 1 percent of the alerts are taken up for further examination and half of them result in regulatory action. The review is also said to help in "risk profiling and generating red flags".

However, availability of reports is one among the concerns to implement this system. Companies send annual reports to shareholders. They do not leave it open in the public domain.

Even though companies are supposed to upload the reports on exchange websites and company websites, they do not do so. They are required to do so under the Companies Act.

“Sebi will make it a part of compliance requirement as a governance measure,” sources told Mint.