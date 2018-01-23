App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 23, 2018 08:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi levies Rs 2 lakh fine on Indian Overseas Bank

The regulator had conducted inspection of books of accounts of Indian Overseas Bank, also a Sebi registered debenture trustee, on December 17–18, 2014 for the period from October 2007 till the date of examination.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Markets regulator Sebi today imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) for violating debenture trustee regulations.

The regulator had conducted inspection of books of accounts of Indian Overseas Bank, also a Sebi registered debenture trustee, on December 17–18, 2014 for the period from October 2007 till the date of examination.

According to a Sebi order, non-convertible debentures were issued by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) during the period from 1997 to 2004 and IOB had started accepting debenture issues of the firm from 1997.

The regulator observed that while acting as a debenture trustee, IOB granted loans to PGCIL in the years 1998 and 1999.

related news

In its 17-page order, Sebi said loans extended to PGCIL by IOB were not fully paid up when it had acted as a debenture trustee for the debentures issued by PGCIL.

DT (Debenture Trustees) Regulations prohibit a debenture trustee to act as such in case it has lent money to the issuer company and the loan is yet to be fully repaid.

"... the very purpose of the said prohibition was to specifically avoid a situation wherein the lender of loan to a corporate body should not extend debenture trustee services to the said entity so that there does not arise any issue of conflict of interest and the debenture trustee exercises as an independent professional while performing its duties," the regulator said.

IOB had also admitted to Sebi that only because of its interpretation of the DT Regulations, it had acted in the said manner, which according to the regulator "is nothing but an admission that it did act as a debenture trustee to PGCIL even when the loan extended to it was not fully repaid".

Noting that IOB is in violation of the provisions of the DT Regulations, Sebi said the debenture trustee is liable for monetary penalty.

For the violation, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on IOB.

tags #Business #Companies #markets

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.