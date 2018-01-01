App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 01, 2018 06:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI levies Rs 10 lakh fine on Prime Capital, Warner Multimedia

Markets regulator SEBI on Monday imposed a total penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Prime Capital Market and Warner Multimedia for disclosure lapses in the matter of Blue Circle Services.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator SEBI on Monday imposed a total penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Prime Capital Market and Warner Multimedia for disclosure lapses in the matter of Blue Circle Services.

The order has come following an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) into the trading activities of certain entities in the scrip of Blue Circle Services Ltd (BCSL) during the period from October 21, 2011, to March 31, 2013.

Prime Capital was a promoter of BCSL and Warner Multimedia was part of its promoter group during the investigation period.

Further, it also came to light that during the probe period there were changes in the shareholding of Prime Capital in BCSL exceeding Rs 5 lakh in value on three occasions and that of Warner Multimedia crossing that limit on eight occasions.

related news

Prime Capital and Warner Multimedia were required to make a disclosure about any change in their shareholding which exceeded 5 lakh in value within two working days to BCSL as well the stock exchange (BSE), as per the PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations.

In the order, SEBI said Prime Capital and Warner Multimedia failed to make the requisite disclosures to the stock exchange within the timeline as stipulated under the PIT Regulations about change in their shareholding exceeding Rs 5 lakh in value on two and eight occasions, respectively.

"Considering that there has been a failure in making disclosure to the stock exchange by Prime and Warner on two and eight occasions, respectively, the same is treated as repetitive," Sebi said.

While the regulator has fined Prime Capital Rs 2 lakh for the disclosure lapses, it has imposed a penalty of Rs 8 lakh on Warner Multimedia.

tags #busines #India #Market #SEBI

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.