SEBI initiates preliminary enquiry against Raymond over corporate governance lapses

Moneycontrol News

The Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) has opened preliminary enquiry against Raymond over alleged corporate governance lapses relating to the sale attempt of JK House.

The market regulator has issued notices to the audit and remuneration committee and board of the company for not complying with listing, obligation and disclosure requirements.

The regulator has questioned Raymond’s board and audit committee as to why the information about the tripartite agreement relating to JK House was not disclosed to the stock exchanges and investors over the last ten years. The agreement was signed in November 2007 between the company, Pashmina Holding and each of the sub-lessee.

The issue has been raised by the minority shareholders and proxy firms against Raymond.

“Audit Committee has abdicated its responsibility and has failed to provide their opinion on the JK house deal,” a source close to the development told Moneycontrol.

Raymond replied to the market regulator on Monday. “SEBI has sought certain clarifications which have been duly addressed. We are compliant with all regulations,” a Raymond spokesperson told the website.

A company source also said that the investigation is based purely on interpretation and that Raymond has submitted its reply to the regulator.

SEBI has also raised concerns on payment of remuneration in form of commission to non-executive directors. Usually, companies do not pay any fees other than sitting fee and profit-based commission calculated on pre-disclosed performance criteria.

“SEBI may appoint a special auditor for checking past transactions and whether they have taken proper approvals or not,” the source said.

Last week in the company’s annual general meeting, Raymond shareholders had rejected a proposal for sale of JK House to its promoters and extended family at a substantial discount.

The company had asked its shareholders to either reject or approve the offer required to be made by the company under the tripartite agreement, under which the company was required to sell flats at JK House at a substantial discount to the current prevailing market prices.

In its AGM on Monday, 97.67 percent of total votes polled was against the resolution, while 2.32 percent was in favor.

Commenting on the resolution, Raymond’s Chairman & MD Gautam Singhania said that the decision by shareholders was in the best interest of the company and shareholders.

Proxy governance firms like IiAS and SES had earlier red flagged the proposal saying Raymond’s promoters and their extended family were trying to buy the premium property in Mumbai from the company at “throwaway rates” that will result in a loss of over Rs 650 crore to the company and its shareholders.