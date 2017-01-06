Sebi gives approval to BSE for international clearing corp

Markets regulator Sebi has given approval to BSE for setting up a global clearing corporation in international financial services centre (IFSC) at Gujarat's GIFT city.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 06, 2017, 05.59 PM | Source: PTI

Sebi gives approval to BSE for international clearing corp

Markets regulator Sebi has given approval to BSE for setting up a global clearing corporation in international financial services centre (IFSC) at Gujarat's GIFT city.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Sebi gives approval to BSE for international clearing corp

Markets regulator Sebi has given approval to BSE for setting up a global clearing corporation in international financial services centre (IFSC) at Gujarat's GIFT city.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Sebi gives approval to BSE for international clearing corp
Markets regulator Sebi has given approval to BSE for setting up a global clearing corporation in international financial services centre (IFSC) at Gujarat's GIFT city.

Sebi has granted recognition to India International Clearing Corporation for one year, commencing on December 29, 2016, and ending on the December 28, 2017, the regulator said in a notification.

BSE, in November, had received in-principle approval from Sebi to set up international exchange and clearing corporations at Gujarat International Finance-Tech City (Gift City).

Trading members are expected to trade through India International Exchange (India INX), an arm of leading domestic bourse BSE, which is expected to go 'live' next week.

The BSE board at its meeting held on May 5, 2016, had approved creation of two wholly-owned subsidiary companies for the purpose of setting up the first international exchange and clearing corporations.

Rival National Stock Exchange (NSE), is also going to open its international exchange at GIFT IFSC in the near future.

Tags  Sebi BSE global clearing corporation international financial services centre GIFT city
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Sebi gives approval to BSE for international clearing corp
Wire News
Platinum Member
688 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.