App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 10, 2018 06:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI bans SBS Investments, two others from markets for 4 years

Markets regulator SEBI has banned SBS Investments and its two partners from the securities market for at least four years and directed them to refund the money it had collected illegally from the investors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator SEBI has banned SBS Investments and its two partners from the securities market for at least four years and directed them to refund the money it had collected illegally from the investors.

The two partners are Srinivasa Thanga Durai and P Soundaravalli and hold 80 percent and 20 percent capital in SBS, respectively.

According to a SEBI order dated January 9, SBS had solicited money from at least 47 clients and invested them in securities and promised to share the profits received while doing its portfolio management service. The firm owes around Rs 65 lakh to its investors.

However, the regulator said SBS was offering portfolio management services without obtaining certificate of registration.

related news

By virtue of Srinivasa Thanga Durai and P Soundaravalli being partners in SBS, Sebi said the two individuals are jointly and severally liable with the firm for the violation of the Portfolio Manager Regulations committed by the company.

Accordingly, Sebi has asked the three entities to refund the money received from the clients in respect of the unregistered portfolio management services activities, along with the promised returns.

Besides, SBS and the two partners have been directed not to access the securities market and have been prohibited from buying, selling or dealing in it till the expiry of four years from the date of refund of the money.

The two individuals have also been restrained from associating themselves with any listed public company till the expiry of four years from the date of refund.

The three entities have also been directed not to undertake portfolio management services or any activity in the securities market without obtaining a certificate of registration from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEB).

tags #Business #Companies #India #SBS investment #SEBI

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.