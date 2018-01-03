App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 03, 2018 05:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI allows commodity bourses to raise transaction charges

SEBI on Wednesday allowed the commodity derivative exchanges to keep the highest transaction charge in a turnover slab of any contract at a maximum of double the lowest charge in the same segment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Capital markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday allowed the commodity derivative exchanges to keep the highest transaction charge in a turnover slab of any contract at a maximum of double the lowest charge in the same segment.

Currently, the maximum permissible ratio for the highest and lowest transaction charge in a slab is 1.5:1.

"The exchanges will ensure that the ratio between highest to lowest transaction charges in the turnover slab of any contract is not more than 2:1," Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a circular issued on Wednesday.

The decision has been taken in consultation with the commodity derivative exchanges.

The circular would come into force with effect from 30 days, the regulator noted.

The bourses levy different transaction charges for different commodities' contracts and even in the case of contracts of the same commodity.

Sebi started regulating commodities market since September 2015, following the merger of Forward Markets Commission (FMC) with itself.

Earlier in September 2016, the regulator had prescribed norm that needs to be followed by the commodity derivatives exchanges while levying transaction charges for the commodity trade.

