Schenker to manage aftermarket warehouse ops of Volkswagen

Schenker India Pvt. Ltd, part of DB Schenker, the transport and logistics division of the Euro 40.4 billion Deutsche Bahn Group, today announced it would manage aftermarket warehouse operations of Volkswagen Group Sales India in the National Capital Region and Bengaluru.

The company would be responsible for receiving, Binning, Pick, Pack and dispatch operations in the aftermarket spare parts warehouse of VW, Audi, Skoda, Porsche and Lamborghini spare parts and accessories, Schenker India said in a release.

The NCR warehouse of Volkswagen is located at Sultanpur, Gurgaon, spread over 120,000 square feet and the 55,000 square feet Bengaluru facility at Dobaspet.

The distribution centres in NCR and Bangalore cater to dealers of VW, Audi, Skoda, Porsche and Lamborghini across North India, East India and South India, it added.

"The strategic partnership with Volkswagen Group Sales India will create a new chapter in automotive logistics solutions in India," Schenker India Pvt. Ltd Sr Director - Logistics Shrichand Chimnani said.