Schenker to manage aftermarket warehouse ops of Volkswagen

Schenker India Pvt. Ltd, part of DB Schenker, the transport and logistics division of the Euro 40.4 billion Deutsche Bahn Group, today announced it would manage aftermarket warehouse operations of Volkswagen Group Sales India in the National Capital Region and Bengaluru.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 26, 2016, 05.04 PM | Source: PTI

Schenker to manage aftermarket warehouse ops of Volkswagen

Schenker India Pvt. Ltd, part of DB Schenker, the transport and logistics division of the Euro 40.4 billion Deutsche Bahn Group, today announced it would manage aftermarket warehouse operations of Volkswagen Group Sales India in the National Capital Region and Bengaluru.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Schenker to manage aftermarket warehouse ops of Volkswagen

Schenker India Pvt. Ltd, part of DB Schenker, the transport and logistics division of the Euro 40.4 billion Deutsche Bahn Group, today announced it would manage aftermarket warehouse operations of Volkswagen Group Sales India in the National Capital Region and Bengaluru.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Schenker to manage aftermarket warehouse ops of Volkswagen
Schenker India Pvt. Ltd, part of DB Schenker, the transport and logistics division of the Euro 40.4 billion Deutsche Bahn Group, today announced it would manage aftermarket warehouse operations of Volkswagen Group Sales India in the National Capital Region and Bengaluru.

The company would be responsible for receiving, Binning, Pick, Pack and dispatch operations in the aftermarket spare parts warehouse of VW, Audi, Skoda, Porsche and Lamborghini spare parts and accessories, Schenker India said in a release.

The NCR warehouse of Volkswagen is located at Sultanpur, Gurgaon, spread over 120,000 square feet and the 55,000 square feet Bengaluru facility at Dobaspet.

The distribution centres in NCR and Bangalore cater to dealers of VW, Audi, Skoda, Porsche and Lamborghini across North India, East India and South India, it added.

"The strategic partnership with Volkswagen Group Sales India will create a new chapter in automotive logistics solutions in India," Schenker India Pvt. Ltd Sr Director - Logistics Shrichand Chimnani said.

Tags  Schenker Volkswagen Deutsche Bahn Group logistics
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Schenker to manage aftermarket warehouse ops of Volkswagen
Wire News
Platinum Member
682 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login