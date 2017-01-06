SC stays Aircel 2G sale; deal with Rel Com in jeopardy: Srcs

Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that Supreme Court has stayed Aircel's 2G spectrum sale. The apex court has directed the Department of Telecom to sell Aircel spectrum if promoters don't cooperate with agencies.

Aircel will lose spectrum if promoter does not appear before court. The court has asked the government to prepare a plan for users if Aircel loses spectrum.

Supreme Court will be hearing a plea against Aircel-Maxis deal on February 3.

In September of last year, T Ananda Krishnan, owner and controller of Maxis Group, a Malaysian citizen, was issued an warrant by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Delhi. He was an accused in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case.



Sources also tell the channel that Reliance Commmunication –Aircel deal could now be impacted as the apex court has stayed Aircel’s 2G Spectrum Sale.

SC directs DoT to sell Aircel spectrum if promoters don't cooperate with agencies.

Reliance Communications and Aircel announced a merger in September 2016; Synergies were estimated at Rs 20,000 crore.

Watch video for more...