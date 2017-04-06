SBI unveils new branding after merger of 6 entities

App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 05, 2017 10:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

State Bank of India (SBI) today unveiled its new brand identity, designed to position the bank as technology savvy, modern and ready to meet financial needs of all.

In recent years, SBI has accelerated its efforts towards developing digital products and services, SBI Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said in a statement.

"Also along with the merger...we felt the need to position SBI as a contemporary brand, ready to connect with a diverse audience in a world that is rapidly going digital," she said.

While the legendary SBI monogram has been the de-facto symbol of SBI, combining it with the abbreviated SBI word mark is pivotal to the new identity, it said.

It makes the brand more concise, modern and approachable, infusing new energy, while retaining its core values, it added.

"The monogram has been refined for greater clarity and ease of use. The iconic SBI Blue has been refreshed, and the family of colours expanded for scale of usage and approachability. The overall visual language has been designed to ensure consistency and recall across all touch-points," it said.

Beginning this month, SBI merged six lenders catapulting the country's largest lender to among the top 50 banks in the world. State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur (SBBJ), State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH), State Bank of Mysore (SBM), State Bank of Patiala (SBP) and State Bank of Travancore (SBT), besides Bharatiya Mahila Bank (BMB), merged with SBI with effect from April 1.

