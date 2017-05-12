SBI to charge no-frills account holders, wallet users for ATM withdrawals

The country's largest public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) will now charge for withdrawals at branches and ATMs beyond the four free transactions. This will be applicable to basic savings banks deposit account (BSBDA) holders.

BSBDA is a zero balance savings account that takes care of your simple banking needs with free ATM card, monthly statement, and cheque book. It was started by the Reserve Bank of India to promote financial inclusion.

Such accounts were earlier opened as no-frills accounts and modifications were made in 2012 to call them BSBDA.

Four free transactions for other banks:

If a customer withdraws cash from a branch, a charge of Rs 50 will be levied beyond four free transactions. For withdrawal at other bank ATMs, charges will be Rs 20 beyond free withdrawal limit.

At SBI ATMs, customers will be charged Rs 10. All the charges are excluding service tax, according to a notification on SBI’s website.

“All Normal Saving Bank accounts will continue to get 8 free ATM transactions (5 SBI ATMs + 3 other bank ATMs) in Metros and 10 free transactions in Non Metro (SBI ATM + 5 Other Bank ATMs) free apart from the bank transaction,” SBI said.

While in 2012, the RBI has said that for BSBDA account holders, banks should offer the ATM debit cards free of charge and no annual fee should be levied on such cards, SBI said that only a RuPay debit card will be offered free of cost under this account category.

“We are charging for the new facilities and hence we need to earn something on this. We are the only bank to give a cash out facility through a wallet. SO for unique features we have to charge something,” said Rajnish Kumar, Managing Director at State Bank of India.

In March, after SBI introduced penalties on customers for non-maintenance of minimum balance in savings and salary accounts, SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said, “we have lot of burden such as we have 11 crore financial inclusion or Jan Dhan accounts. To manage such a large number of Jan Dhan accounts, we need some charges. We have considered many factors and after analysing carefully, we have taken this step.”

Cheque book charges for BSBDA

SBI will also charge Rs 30, Rs 75 and Rs 150 for cheque books with 10-leaf, 25 and 50-leaf respectively.

In 2012, RBI said that if the bank charges for the cheque book, the account no more remains a BSBDA.

SBI Buddy Wallet

The public sector bank will also charge transactions on its State Bank Buddy wallet at Rs 25 per transaction.

Cash withdrawal through Business Correspondent (BC) up to Rs 2000 in multiples of Rs 100 will be charged Rs 2.50 percent of the transaction value with a minimum of Rs 6.

Cash deposit through BC up to Rs 10,000 will be charged between Rs 2 and 8 at 0.25 percent of total transaction value.

Soiled notes

SBI has also allowed free exchange of up to 20 pieces of soiled or imperfect notes and up to Rs 5,000 worth of such notes.

Beyond 20 pieces, the bank will charge Rs 2 and soiled notes worth above Rs 5000 will be charged Rs 2 or Rs 5 per Rs 1000, whichever is higher.

IMPS fund transfer

IMPS fund transfer through internet banking/ mobile banking /UPI/USSD will be charged at Rs 5 up to Rs 1 lakh. IMPS transactions from Rs 1 lakh – Rs 2 lakh will be charged at Rs 15 and above Rs 2 lakh will cost Rs 25.

Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) is an instant interbank electronic fund transfer service through mobile phones.