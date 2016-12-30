SBI releases Rs 3,323.24 cr as arrears to defence pensioners

State Bank of India today said it has released Rs 3,323.24 crore as arrears to defence pensioners under the seventh pay commission on December 29.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 30, 2016, 10.17 PM | Source: PTI

SBI releases Rs 3,323.24 cr as arrears to defence pensioners

State Bank of India today said it has released Rs 3,323.24 crore as arrears to defence pensioners under the seventh pay commission on December 29.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

SBI releases Rs 3,323.24 cr as arrears to defence pensioners

State Bank of India today said it has released Rs 3,323.24 crore as arrears to defence pensioners under the seventh pay commission on December 29.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
SBI releases Rs 3,323.24 cr as arrears to defence pensioners
State Bank of India today said it has released Rs 3,323.24 crore as arrears to defence pensioners under the seventh pay commission on December 29.

The bank released the amount to around 9.94 lakh eligible defence pensioners, managing director (national banking group) Rajnish Kumar said in a statement here.

He also said that Rs 4,003 crore had already been released to around 4.60 lakh defence pensioners on December16.

SBI has the largest share of central government pensioners and serves nearly 50 per cent of total defence pensioners across the country.

Tags  State Bank of India seventh pay commission Rajnish Kumar

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
SBI releases Rs 3,323.24 cr as arrears to defence pensioners
Wire News
Platinum Member
684 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.