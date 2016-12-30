Dec 30, 2016, 10.17 PM | Source: PTI
State Bank of India today said it has released Rs 3,323.24 crore as arrears to defence pensioners under the seventh pay commission on December 29.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
SBI releases Rs 3,323.24 cr as arrears to defence pensioners
State Bank of India today said it has released Rs 3,323.24 crore as arrears to defence pensioners under the seventh pay commission on December 29.
|
The bank released the amount to around 9.94 lakh eligible defence pensioners, managing director (national banking group) Rajnish Kumar said in a statement here.
He also said that Rs 4,003 crore had already been released to around 4.60 lakh defence pensioners on December16.
SBI has the largest share of central government pensioners and serves nearly 50 per cent of total defence pensioners across the country.
The strong fundamentals and low valuation does not
rithvi Haldea, Chairman, Prime Database and Deena
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view tha
Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL is very bullish on SBI, Maru
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.