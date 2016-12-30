SBI releases Rs 3,323.24 cr as arrears to defence pensioners

State Bank of India today said it has released Rs 3,323.24 crore as arrears to defence pensioners under the seventh pay commission on December 29.

The bank released the amount to around 9.94 lakh eligible defence pensioners, managing director (national banking group) Rajnish Kumar said in a statement here.

He also said that Rs 4,003 crore had already been released to around 4.60 lakh defence pensioners on December16.

SBI has the largest share of central government pensioners and serves nearly 50 per cent of total defence pensioners across the country.