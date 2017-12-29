App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 29, 2017 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Life expects Ulips to make up 40-45% of FY18 sales

The private life insurer was listed on the bourses recently

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private life insurance company SBI Life Insurance is looking to have 40-45 percent of unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips) in terms of number of policies sold in their product portfolio. In an interaction with Moneycontrol News, Arijit Basu, MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance said that in terms of the business mix (premium-wise), about 65-70 percent will be Ulips by the end of this financial year.

The insurance company, which is promoted by State Bank of India (SBI) and BNP Cardif was listed on the stock exchanges recently. Their Ulip share in the business mix (premium-wise) has come down by 7 percent in this year.

“Ulip percentage will be at 65-70 percent and there was a slight re-balance in the nature of the clientele,” he said. Ulips have a higher ticket size than traditional policies, hence, premiums collected will be much higher than the latter. However, SBI Life is looking to keep group savings to about 20 percent since it is a volatile business by the end of the year.

Among the private sector players, insurance companies with large bank partners have a higher share of Ulip products primarily due to the type of customers that form the account holders of these banks.

M Saraswathy
M Saraswathy
Special Correspondent|Moneycontrol

In terms of the premium numbers, Basu said that they are looking at a 40 percent growth. “Overall, even H1 performance for new business premiums has been positive and we have been able to maintain better consistency,” he added.

On the product side, while the life insurer has a product called Sampoorn Cancer Suraksha, they are also looking at revamping the health product as well.

Basu explained that they will be launching another product in January that will cover almost multiple critical illnesses including major ones. We discovered that there is a lot of information gap on insurance.

On the bancassurance front, their promoter SBI exclusively sells SBI Life products. Basu said that bank penetration numbers are improving steadily, both in terms of activation as well number of policies being sold through State Bank of India branches. However, he said that it will take another 3-4 years to reach the full potential.

tags #Economy #insurance

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.