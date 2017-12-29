SBI Life expects Ulips to make up 40-45% of FY18 sales

Private life insurance company SBI Life Insurance is looking to have 40-45 percent of unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips) in terms of number of policies sold in their product portfolio. In an interaction with Moneycontrol News, Arijit Basu, MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance said that in terms of the business mix (premium-wise), about 65-70 percent will be Ulips by the end of this financial year.

The insurance company, which is promoted by State Bank of India (SBI) and BNP Cardif was listed on the stock exchanges recently. Their Ulip share in the business mix (premium-wise) has come down by 7 percent in this year.

“Ulip percentage will be at 65-70 percent and there was a slight re-balance in the nature of the clientele,” he said. Ulips have a higher ticket size than traditional policies, hence, premiums collected will be much higher than the latter. However, SBI Life is looking to keep group savings to about 20 percent since it is a volatile business by the end of the year.

Among the private sector players, insurance companies with large bank partners have a higher share of Ulip products primarily due to the type of customers that form the account holders of these banks.

In terms of the premium numbers, Basu said that they are looking at a 40 percent growth. “Overall, even H1 performance for new business premiums has been positive and we have been able to maintain better consistency,” he added.

On the product side, while the life insurer has a product called Sampoorn Cancer Suraksha, they are also looking at revamping the health product as well.

Basu explained that they will be launching another product in January that will cover almost multiple critical illnesses including major ones. We discovered that there is a lot of information gap on insurance.

On the bancassurance front, their promoter SBI exclusively sells SBI Life products. Basu said that bank penetration numbers are improving steadily, both in terms of activation as well number of policies being sold through State Bank of India branches. However, he said that it will take another 3-4 years to reach the full potential.