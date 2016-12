SBI gets shareholder nod for Rs 5,681 cr pref issue to govt

The country's largest public lender State Bank of India (SBI) has received shareholders' approval for a preferential issue of equity shares to the government for up to Rs 5,681 crore.The bank has also got approval to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore through public or private placement.The issue price has been fixed at Rs 269.59 per share, according to a release by the bank.Post the issue of fresh equity of Rs 5,681 crore, the government’s shareholding will increase to 61.23 percent of the post issue share capital as against current holding of 60.18 percent.