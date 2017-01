SBI cuts lending rate by 0.9% after PM urges banks to help poor

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged banks to take decisions keeping in mind the welfare of the poor, state-run SBI today slashed its key lending rate by 90 basis points (0.9 percent) across all maturities.The cut in the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR), among the biggest in recent years, is effective January 1, 2017.The bank has reduced marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) from 8.90 per cent to 8 per cent for 1 year tenure, SBI said in a statement.For overnight borrowings, the MCLR has been brought down to 7.75 percent from 8.65 percent. Similarly, the rates have been reduced for tenures of 3 months, 6 months, 2 years and 3 years.The rates have been revised lower as follows-3 month MCLR - 7.90 percent from 8.80 percent6 month MCLR - 7.95 percent from 8.85 percent2 year MCLR - 8.10 percent from 9 percent3 year MCLR - 8.15 percent from 9.05 percentSBI Chairman, Arundhati Bhattacharya welcomed PM's move of benefitting the lower income segments of the country."Low cost housing should witness growth in the medium to long term. The government's commitment to a less cash society will also aid in reforming the tax structure for the better", she said.