Jan 04, 2017, 02.43 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
The State Bank of India (SBI) has blocked its customers from transferring cash into e-wallets through netbanking, according to sources. However, customers can top-up up the e-wallets via debit and credit cards.
SBI blocks online transfer of cash into major e-wallets
