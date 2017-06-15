App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 14, 2017 11:04 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Aramco seeks exclusive talks over India oil refinery stake: says Oil Minister

The proposed talks come as Saudi Arabia seeks to secure customers for its oil amidst a global supply glut.

Saudi Aramco seeks exclusive talks over India oil refinery stake: says Oil Minister

Oil giant Saudi Aramco wants to enter into exclusive talks with India to buy a stake in the planned 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) refinery on the South Asian nation's west coast, India's oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

The proposed talks come as Saudi Arabia seeks to secure customers for its oil amidst a global supply glut.

With the 1.2 million bpd refinery, the world's largest, India wants to have a greater say in the global fuel trade, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters in New Delhi.

The country's top refiner Indian Oil Corporation will initially hold a 50 percent stake in the project, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation will own 25 percent each.

tags #Business #India #oil #world

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.