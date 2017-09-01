App
Sep 01, 2017 02:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Santosh Sharma takes charge as Hindustan Copper CMD

State-run Hindustan Copper today said Santosh Sharma has taken over its Chairman and Managing Director. "Santosh Sharma has taken over as Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Copper Ltd with effect from September 1, 2017," the company said in a filing to BSE.

"K D Diwan has ceased to be Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Copper on attaining the age of superannuation on August 31, 2017," it said.

Sharma joined the Company as General Manager (Operations) in 2013 and thereafter, he became Executive Director (Operations) and also assumed charge as Unit Head of Gujarat Copper Project, a unit of the Company in June, 2015. Sharma became Director (Operations) of the company with effect from March 1, last year.

