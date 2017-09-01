Sanjaya Baru takes over as Secretary General of FICCI
Sanjaya Baru was also media advisor to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
Sanjaya Baru today took over as the Secretary General of industry body, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).
The chamber said in a statement that Baru was Professor of Economics at University of Hyderabad, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (Delhi) and Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (Singapore).Baru was also media advisor to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.