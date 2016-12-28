Sanjay Ladiwala doesnt see double-digit demand growth in cement

Demonetisation and an increase in raw material prices have dealt a double whammy to the cement sector. How long will this pain last? Will there be demand recovery in 2017?

CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh and Sonia Shenoy asks Sanjay Ladiwala, Chairman at Cement Stockists & Dealers Association of Bombay and Mangesh Bhadang, Research Analyst at Nirmal Bang and Jaspreet Singh Arora, Senior VP & Head-Research at Systematix Shares.



Below is verbatim transcript of the interview:

Latha: What is your sense? Is any reflation of cash happening; is the pain that you noticed earlier receding at all in the cement off-take?

Ladiwala: There was a setback in the retail segment and the individual housing segment which has not seen any uptake, no rectification of the reversal of demand there as yet. It will last till the cash crunch continues and that is difficult to say till when. However, as yet we do not see any change in that.

Sonia: I was going through your report and in your report you do mention that the street is overestimating earnings for the sector and things are actually quite worse on the ground. How bad do you think the situation is because of the double whammy of demand getting hit because of demonetisation and margins under pressure because of rising costs?

Bhadang: We believe that the demand is actually going to be much lower compared to what the street is expecting. The reason being not only demonetisation, which is impacting demand but the upcoming Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) is going to be a game changer for real estate and probably the developers will find it, at least for the start, pretty slow to launch new projects. So, FY18 housing demand will be impacted by that plus we have the Benami Properties Transaction Act, which changes the way the developers buy land and the goods and services tax (GST) what would be the abatement rate, although sector would actually impact the demand for some time in my opinion and that would be much lower than what the street is expecting. So, we are looking at only 4 to 5 percent demand growth even in FY18-19 and we expect that FY17 demand could actually contract by a percent. So that is getting coupled with a cost inflation which is setting in. So, we have a pet coke cost which have doubled in the past four months; imported coal all the South Africa, Indonesia as well as Australian coal prices have shorted up by 60-70 percent in the past few months and we have diesel, the domestic diesel prices which have increased by 16-18 percent over the past 12 months.

So, all those would actually start flowing into the cost numbers or the profit and loss (P&L) of the companies which is actually coming in at a time when the demand is falling. Therefore, we believe that there is going to be a test for pricing over the coming months and any volatility over there is going to impact margins.

