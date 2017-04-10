Samsung launches Galaxy C7 Pro in India, priced Rs 27,990

Smartphone major Samsung today launched in India its new 4G smartphone "Galaxy C7 Pro" that will be available on Amazon from April 11, for Rs 27,990.

"Galaxy C7 Pro is a smartphone which we feel suits best to millenials in India. It has full metal unibody with just 7 milimetre thickness and comes with 16 megapixel primary as well as selfie camera," Samsung India Vice President for Online Business Sandeep Singh Arora said.

The phone comes with 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt memory and support external memory of 256 GB.

"We look for all channels to reach out to our consumers. This phone will be exclusively available at Amazon from April 11," Arora said.

Galaxy C7 Pro has a 3,300mAh battery, with fast charging capabilities to charge the phone completely in 1 hour 40 minutes.

"Galaxy C7 Pro will be available in two colour options - Navy Blue and Gold. The device will be priced at Rs 27,990," Arora said.