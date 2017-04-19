Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ to launch in India today: will it be priced at Rs 59,999?

Samsung Mobile India will launch their latest flagship smartphone the S8 and S8+ in India today (April 19). If sources are to be believed the smartphone will be priced at Rs 59,999 in India.

The South Korean tech giant would hold a press event in New Delhi to mark the launch of the new flagship smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and the S8+ will be powered by Exynos 8895 for the Indian market. The phones will have 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a MicroSD card.

The battery on the S8 will be 3000 mAh and the S8+ will sport a 3500mAh battery. The S8 also features an iris scanner, a new face recognition technology, and is IP68 certified for waterproofing and dust resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 will sport a 5.8-inch and a 6.2-inch display will be seen on the Galaxy S8+. Both will have infinity display's which are basically a bezel-less design form a smooth, continuous surface with no buttons or harsh angles. The display will also have a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back for durability and a high-quality finish.

