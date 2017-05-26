Sale of tower assets & new low-cost phones may lift telcos' show: BoAML

Moneycontrol News

Even as Reliance Jio's free services are over, its aggressive push to gain revenue market share could weaken incumbents, finds a report by Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BoAML).

Idea's market share could be under pressure until its merger with Vodafone is consummated. The report is, however, bullish on Airtel whose cost control measures may limit the overall impact on its EBITDA.

What will drive the telecom industry in coming months?

Launch of low-cost phones

Launch of low-cost 4G phones will continue to drive consolidation in the sector. The industry expects Jio to launch its low-coast VoLTE feature phone – which could be priced near Rs 1,800-2,000 – by July or August.

This will impact the smaller incumbents mostly.

The larger competitors have already seen the impact with their consumer average revenue per user (ARPUs) falling to nearly Rs 400 levels.

Sale of tower assets

Major telecom players including Vodafone, Idea and Bharti Airtel have said that they plan to sell some stake in tower companies.

“Any potential stake sale would help the telcos, particularly Idea, deleverage and could act as a stock price catalyst,” the report said.

In March, Bharti Airtel sold off its 11.32 percent stake in mobile tower arm Bharti Infratel to its wholly owned-subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure for Rs 6,806 crore.

According to a source-based report, Brookfield and ATC are vying for telecommunication assets of Idea and Vodafone Group PLC’s.The sale of assets would also lead to re-ratings for these companies.